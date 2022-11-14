Get Rs 39,000 discount on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Check the deal here

Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of Rs 39,000 on the Grand Vitara in India. Generally, a newly launched car does not get a discount, but the company is offering a discount on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. However, the buyers should keep it in mind that only the strong hybrid variant of the Grand Vitara gets the discount.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid variant gets a discount in the form of free accessories. The company offers free accessories worth Rs 39,000 for the Grand Vitara hybrid variant. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an extended warranty for 1,00,000 kms/5 years for free on the Strong Hybrid. If you are one of those who are planning for a city-friendly mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid can be your choice.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a strong hybrid that is offered with an advanced Intelligent Electric Hybrid System (IEH). The IEH makes a spontaneous switch between the pure electric and petrol mode or harnesses the power of both engines.

The Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) or the strong hybrid is offered in Zeta Plus or Alpha Plus variants. A 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 [email protected] 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is [email protected] rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

The dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are 4345mm x 1795mm x 1645mm (L x W x H). The wheelbase of the SUV is 2600mm while the turning radius 5.4m. When it comes to the price, the strong hybrid Grand Vitara costs between Rs 17.9 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).