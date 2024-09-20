Get MG Comet at Rs 4.99 lakh and MG ZS EV at Rs 13.99 under BaaS program

MG Motor India now offers the BaaS program for the MG Comet and ZS EV. Under the BaaS program the Comet EV costs Rs 4.99 lakh and ZS EV costs Rs 13.99 lakh. For those who are unknown, the BaaS program means Battery as a Service program. And customer can purchase the car without the battery. They have to pay the rent of the battery according to the usage.

The price of the Comet EV starts at Rs 4.99 lakh and the battery rental fee is Rs 2.5 per km. On the other hand, the ZS EV has a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh and battery rental fee is Rs 4.5 per km. The charging price will be an add on over the rental cost. According to the company, the BaaS program will reduce the running cost of the EVs.

Both the cars can be bought with the battery and that will cost them extra amount. The MG Comet cost between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh. On the other hand, the ZS EV costs between Rs 18.98 lakh and Rs 25.44 lakh.

Under the BaaS program, users get straight reduction of Rs 2 lakh. On the ZS EV entry model users get a price cut of Rs 4.99 lakh. The full price list of the MG Windsor is yet to be known.

The BaaS program for ZS EV and Comet will be financed by four companies and that includes Bajaj Finance Limited, Herofin Corp, VidyutTech Services Private Limited, and Ecofy & Autovert Technologies Private Limited.