Get massive discounts on Maruti Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ciaz, and other models

Maruti is offering some attractive benefits on its range of car in India this November. The discounts and offers are available on Maruti Nexa models which include Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ignis, Ciaz and Baleno.

Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets benefits up to Rs 68,000 off on the manual gearbox models. The AMT variants get benefits of around Rs 73,000. Benefits on the car include cash discounts as well as exchange bonuses.

Baleno

Total discount on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno extends up to Rs 80,000. The variants including petrol-MT, petrol-AMT and CNG include accessory package worth Rs 60,000.

Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Sedan gets up to Rs 55,000 off on some models. This benefit includes cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonuses of Rs 25,000 or Rs 30,000 in scrappage bonuses.

Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets total benefits of up to Rs 93,000. This includes an accessory package. The normal petrol variants of Fronx get benefits of up to Rs 37,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants offer Rs 15,000 in discounts and benefits.

Grand Vitara

The discount on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara extends up to Rs 1.60 lakh. The strong-hybrid variants get the highest benefit while the regular petrol and CNG-powered variants get benefits around Rs 1.30 lakh.

Jimny

The Maruti Jimny SUV gets up to Rs 2.3 lakh benefits. The discount on the Zeta and Alpha variants is Rs 80,000. The Zeta variant gets MSSF offer worth Rs 95,000 while the top-end Alpha trim gets up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The total benefits on Maruti Suzuki Jimny are worth up to Rs 2.3 lakh.

Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets benefits worth up to Rs 1.25 lakh on some variants. The benefits on Alpha+ variant include Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs 1 lakh MSSF offer. When it comes to exchange bonus, the Zeta+ variant gets only exchange only.