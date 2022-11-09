Get massive discount up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars for November 2022

Hyundai is offering a massive discount on its cars for the period on November 2022. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh if they purchase a car this November. The discounts given by the company include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The discounts are available on various car models including Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Kona EV.

Unfortunately the SUVs offered by the company do not get any discount during the period. The discount offer has been mentioned below in detail.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 48,000 during the period. While the 1.0 turbo gets a discount up to Rs 48,000. The cash discount is Rs 35,000 is offered on the car, while the corporate discount goes up to Rs 3,000. Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus during the purchase of the car.

The Grand i10 NIOS 1.2 gets benefits up to Rs 28,000 during the period. The cash discount is Rs 15,000 is offered on the car, while the corporate discount goes up to Rs 3,000. Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus during the purchase of the car.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai offers a total discount up to Rs 18,000 on the Aura. The discount includes a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 as exchange benefits. This sedan also gets Rs 3,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback gets total discount up to Rs 20,000. A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is offered on the car. The exchange bonus is up to Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona Electric car is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh. Even though the electric hatchback does not have a major road presence in the country, it is a great hatch back in terms of performance. A full charge on the Kona provides a range of 452km.

The CNG cars that get discount during November 2022 are Grand i10 Nios as well as Aura. The total benefits are Rs 38,000. The cash discount is Rs 25,000 while corporate discount is Rs 3,000. On the other hand, exchange benefit can go up to Rs 10,000.