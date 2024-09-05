Get a discount of up to Rs 3 lakh on Mahindra SUVs including XUV400, Thar

Tata Nexon EV has been a leading SUV in India when it comes to the sales figure. Even though multiple EV has popped out in the segment, the Tata Nexon EV remains firm in its place. The car maker has recently launched Tata Curvv SUV Coupe and it starts at Rs 17.49 lakh. However, if you are planning for an alternative to Nexon EV, the Mahindra XUV400 can get a discount of Rs 3 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV400 gets a discount of Rs 3 lakh and if you want to get the EV now, it will be a great decision. The discount is available on the top-spec EL Pro variant. Well, if you are surprised by the amount of discount offered on the electric SUV, it is not the first time. In terms of battery options the SUV gets two options for battery pack – 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. The battery packs are offered with electric motors that produce 148 bhp and 310 Nm. In terms of range, the XUV400 offers 375km in 34.5 kWh variant and 456km in the 39.4 kWh variant. The electric SUV costs between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Another SUV from Mahindra that gets a massive discount is the Thar 3-door model. It gets a massive discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The base AX OPT 2WD gets discount of Rs 1.36 lakh.

When it comes to the engine, the Thar gets 2.2-litre diesel engine or the 2.0-litre petrol engine. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 132hp of maximum power. On the other hand, there is a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine that produces a 152hp of maximum power and 300Nm of torque. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine and it produces 118hp of power and 300Nm of torque.