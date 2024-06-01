Full 11 Seater KIA Arriving to Indian Market, See Detailed Specs and launch date here

The most awaited Full 11 Seater Kia Carnival is all set to enter the Indian Market soon. With very competitive prices and impressive features, this car was detected in tests without camouflage. This latest MPV variant promises to shake up the Indian automotive market while its debut is awaited.

This latest MPV variant also promises to revolutionize the segment, offering a very attentive alternative at half the price of already configured players like Innova and Fortuner. The launch of this vehicle is expected at the end of this year.

Exterior design

On the outside, spy images of the Kia Carnival reveal an impressive design characterized by large LED daytime lights improving its visibility and aesthetics, and large chrome adding a touch of sophistication to the front panel. The taillights are also based on an advanced LED design, a signature element of Kia’s new offerings.

Features and Interior

Talking about the features and interior, of the Kia Carnival, the standout elements are a Soft Dashboard that ensures a premium and comfortable cabin experience, and all-new 12.3-inch dual visors that provide advanced infotainment and digital cluster functionality.

International Market Offers

As for the offerings of this new Kia on the international market, the Kia Carnival was presented globally in 7, 9, and 11-seat configurations. However, it is yet to be confirmed which configurations will be available in India.

Engine Powertrain options

Globally, the Kia Carnival offers three engine options: a 3.5-liter gasoline V6, a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol hybrid, and a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

The 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, mated to an automatic transmission, is expected to be launched in the Indian market.

Launching Timeline and Price

The Kia Carnival is set to make its entry into the Indian Market during the upcoming festive season. The expected new price range for this new Kia Carnival is between Rs 25 Lakh and Rs 35 Lakh, this new Kia Carnival aims to offer exceptional value for money.

