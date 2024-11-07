Fourth-gen Maruti Dzire CNG fuel efficiency revealed, Launch on November 11

Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to launch the latest iteration of Dzire on November 11, 2024. The fourth-gen Dzire is expected to said to be more fuel efficient than the previous generation. Now, the company has revealed the fuel efficiency chart of the popular compact sedan.

The popular compact sedan will be available with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains, and the Dzire CNG delivers 33.73km/kg, according to the company.

Maruti Dzire CNG more efficient than Swift CNG

At 33.73km/kg, the fourth-gen Dzire is more fuel-efficient than the third-gen Dzire CNG (31.12km/kg). It comes with the Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that also powers the Swift CNG. Notably, the compact sedan’s fuel efficiency is better than even the Swift CNG, which delivers 32.85kg/km.

The new Dzire is Maruti’s fourth most fuel-efficient CNG car, with hatchbacks like the Celerio CNG (34.43km/kg), Wagon R (34.05km/kg) and Alto K10 (33.85km/kg) giving more bang for the buck.

Like most other Maruti models, the Dzire CNG will be sold in mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims. Both will be equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox only; there’s no Dzire CNG automatic on the cards.

But this time, Maruti is breaking the trend by offering the CNG version right from launch of the new Dzire. The CNG-powered Dzire will take on the likes of the Tigor CNG and Aura CNG in our market. Expect the Dzire CNG to be priced around Rs 50,000 to Rs 85,000 higher than the equivalent petrol variants.