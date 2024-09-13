Ford Motors to restart manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: As a welcome news for Ford lovers, the Ford Motor planned to restart a manufacturing plant for exports in Tamil Nadu.

According to reliable reports, the company said on Friday that it is potentially re-entering a market it exited three years ago.

Ford motors further said that it has submitted a letter of intent to the state government of Tamil Nadu to start a manufacturing plant.

Reports further said that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the two were in talks to restart manufacturing in the state for exports.

(Source: Reuters)

