Ford Motors to restart manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: As a welcome news for Ford lovers, the Ford Motor planned to restart a manufacturing plant for exports in Tamil Nadu.
According to reliable reports, the company said on Friday that it is potentially re-entering a market it exited three years ago.
Ford motors further said that it has submitted a letter of intent to the state government of Tamil Nadu to start a manufacturing plant.
Reports further said that, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the two were in talks to restart manufacturing in the state for exports.
(Source: Reuters)
HERE IS WHAT THE REPORT SAYS:
Ford Motor plans to restart a manufacturing plant for exports in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday, potentially re-entering a market it exited three years ago. Ford said it has submitted a letter of intent to the state’s government, two days after Tamil Nadu’s chief… pic.twitter.com/j5TVRwXDtB
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024