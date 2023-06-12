Flying car completes test flight across Yellow River of China, expected to boost tourism

Recently, a ‘flying car’ developed by XPeng Aeroht has been seen taking a test flight in the Ningxia province of Northwest China.

Automobile
Flying car in China
Pic Credits: China Xinhua News

Means of transport has been constantly developing across the world. Recently, a ‘flying car’ has been seen taking a test flight in the Ningxia province of Northwest China. The test flight is seen as a preliminary step in terms of transportation as well as tourism.

As reported by China Xinhua News, an X2 ‘flying car’ recently completed a test flight across the Yellow River in Ningxia province of China. The test flight was taken at the Shapotou Resort in Zhongwei, Ningxia.

The two-seater flying car was developed by XPeng Aeroht. It is a subsidiary of Chinese e-automaker Xpeng.

The use of flying car to cross the Yellow River shows an improvement in the efficiency of transportation. This will also help in the reduction of traditional methods and will help the visitors to save valuable time and effort. The car flew over a section of the river with more than 300 meters width.

According to a staff member at the Shapotou Scenic Area, the new model will explore the combination of technology, research, and tourism. The previous means to cross the Yellow River included a sheepskin raft as well as zip-wire.

 Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Engage Spotted Ahead Of The Official Launch In India

