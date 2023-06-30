Fly high in the sky with first ever approved flying car

The US government has legally approved the world’s first flying car by Alef Aeronautics. The car company announced that it has received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to Aviation law firm Aero Law Center.

It is the first time that a vehicle of this kind has been certified in the US.

“The FAA is actively working on its policies for electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, as well as governing interactions between eVTOLs and ground infrastructure,” the company stated in its official statement.

Alef’s Special Airworthiness Certificate, therefore, limits the locations and purpose for which Alef is permitted to fly,” the statement added.

It is Based in San Mateo, California and fully electric. It is a versatile vehicle that can be driven on the road and also used to fly over traffic. The company claims that the vehicle has a driving range of 200 miles (322 km) and a flying range of 110 miles (177 km).

In October 2022, the Alef company unveiled a full-sized sports car along with two working full-size technology demonstrator cars. In January, 2023, the company announced that over 440 of its vehicles had been pre-ordered by both individual and corporate customers.

The production of the Model A is likely to commence in Q4 of 2025. The company is also planning to develop additional models, such as a four-person sedan named Model Z, which will debut in 2035 at a starting price of $35,000.

Reports say, the company hopes to begin delivering flying cars to customers by the end of 2025.