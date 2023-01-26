First look at Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha 1.5 Petrol Automatic

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the much-anticipated five-door model of Jimny. Previously, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny was spotted in spy images, and un-camouflaged photos of the car, undergoing high-altitude testing in the Himalayas.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Design, features

The five-door Jimny has mostly the same exterior design as its three-door variant. The SUV has a boxy shape with a high bonnet along with round headlamps and a slatted grille. The five-door Jimny is 59cm longer than the three-door version. The company has fitted squared-off wheel arches high above the wheels, which ensures the SUV has both ground clearance and SUV visual cues.

It features side-hinged door and boot-mounted spare tyre. It has the ‘Jimny’ and ‘AllGrip’ badges at the rear.

Inside, the five-door Jimny has three-door model has the same layout, elements as the three-door model. The cabin has an all-black colour scheme. The driver’s seat has height and steering adjustment. It’s second row has two additional doors and folding rear seats. The boot space stands at 208 litres with the rear seats up and 332 litres when they were folded down. However, with a relatively high roofline, you will be able to pack a lot more into the car than expected.

Features

The five-door Jimny features a 9.0-inch screen that has the Maruti Suzuki Smartplay pro+ OS with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The car is also expected to come with wireless smartphone mirroring. Other features include button start, cruise control, power mirrors, power windows, colour MID, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry and Arkamys sound system. The safety system include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold and descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Powertrain

The Jimny is expected to come with a 1.5-litre K15B engine in India. The motor will offer 102bhp/136Nm and paired with either a five-speed manual or an India-specific four-speed torque converter automatic.

The Suzuki AllGrip Pro+ will debut in India with the new Jimny. This is the most hardcore of the AllGrip systems with a manual transfer case and differentials for both the front and rear wheels. The Jimny’s lightweight ladder-on-frame nature and minimal electronics, make it likely to have good off-road prowess.

Price

The car is likely to be launched in India later this year. According to reports, the SUV could be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). After its launch, the Jimny will compete against the entry-level version of the Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and others.