Ferrari to launch its first electric vehicle late next year, Know details about the car

Ferrari, which is famous for its supercars across the globe, will be launching its first electric vehicle (electric car) late next year, according to a report by Reuters. The electric car will cost at least 500,000 euros ($535,000) revealed the source. The automaker has opened a plant that will make the specific model and it will boost the total production of the company by at least up to a third.

Even though Ferrari is famous for its powerful petrol engines, the launch of the electric car is planned late next year. However, the price tag of the electric car does not include features as well as personal touches that increase the price by another 15-20%. The plant of Ferrari has been inaugurated in the company’s hometown of Maranello, northern Italy. The first glimpse of the test mule was seen on the outskirts of Maranello.

We are quite sure that the final Ferrari EV will look completely different as compared to the test mule. It resembles more like a large hatchback and has the bodyshell of a Maserati Levante SUV along with fake quad exhausts. The test mule has bigger wheels as compared to the standard Levante and the suspension is lowered. The front grille was closed off.

The leaked patents of the electric car have suggested that it will be offered in a two-seater configuration and will feature an electric motor on all four wheels.