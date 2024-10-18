Ferrari F80 hypercar unveiled: Ferrari’s most powerful car is already sold out, costs around Rs 33 cr

Ferrari has unveiled its most powerful road car to date—the F80. The F80 hypercar, which is the successor to the LaFerrari, gets a 1200hp hybrid V6 powertrain. The car offers technology from the company’s Le Mans-winning 499P and other Formula 1 cars.

The price of the Ferrari F80 hypercar is GBR 3 million or around Rs 33 crore. However, even though you have money to buy the car, you still can’t get it as it is limited to just 799 units and is already sold out.

Ferrari F80 details

The Ferrari F80 gets a design that is focused on getting a most aerodynamic car. The F80 gets slim headlights at the front and the rear gets a massive diffuser along with a active rear wing. The hypercar gets gets 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. All the wheels are made up of carbon fibre. There are multiplke aero ducts on the side of the car. The company has claimed that the F80 will be able to generate as much as 1000 kg of downforce at 250 km/hr.

The Ferrari F80 gets a total carbon fibre monocoque design but the front and rear sub-frames are made of aluminium. Hollow structures are used as cooling ducts for the brakes. When it comes to suspension, we get a double wishbone setup on the F80 and it is created using 3D printing.

On the inside, the Ferrari F80 gets an asymmetrical setup and the new steering wheel gets a flat top as well as bottom. There are multiple haptic switches on the steering wheel. There is a presence of digital instrument cluster as well a small horizontal screen located on the passenger side.

When it comes to the engine, the Ferrari F80 hypercar gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. It produces more than 900 bhp and is paired with a hybrid system. The total power output of the car is 1200 bhp. The car gets two electric motors on each front wheel and one on the rear wheel. The hybrid powertrain is paired with an 8-speed automatic. In terms of acceleration, the F80 can go from 0-100 km/hr in just 2.15 seconds and 0-200 km/hr is 5.75 seconds. The top speed of the car is 349 km/hr.