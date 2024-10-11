Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new Robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedals

Elon Musk has introduced Tesla’s new robotaxi at the company’s ‘We Robot event. According to the billionaire the robotaxi can drive itself without the need of a driver. Moreover, it does not have a steering wheel or pedals. How exciting is that.

The electric car is said to be priced under $30,000, which is Rs 25.21 lakh in Indian rupees. He claimed that it will be ready for sale at the market by 2027.

The robotaxi is the autonomous vehicle the company has been working on for a decade after it promised to produce one.

The Tesla CEO that the electric car would be charged wirelessly with inductive technology. Moreover, he claimed that the Robotaxi would be “10 to 20 times safer” than human-driven cars.

“You can think of the car in an autonomous world as being like just a little lounge,” he told a crowd at the Warner Brothers Studio lot near Los Angeles.

“You’re just sitting in a comfortable little lounge, and you can do whatever you want while you’re in this comfortable little lounge, and when you get out, you will be at your destination.”

Though the company did not provide many details about it, the car looks futuristic with gullwing doors and a sleek design. Elon Musk has also revealed that the company already has 50 of them. He said the company was expecting to begin “fully autonomous, unsupervised” driving in Texas and California next year with existing models, and then move on to production of what he called the “cybercab”.