EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 421 concept sketch showcased, know details about the upcoming ADV

At the EICMA 2024 we have seen Hero MotoCorp showcase its latest motorcycle and that included new XPulse 210, Xtreme 250R and Karizma 250. Well, it seems that Hero has been preparing itself to make an entry into the 400cc soon as they have showcased Hero Xpulse 421 concept sketch.

The concept sketch of the Hero Xpulse 421 is quite good and we wish that the manufacturer launches it soon. Surprisingly, the 400cc adventure motorcycle does not show much similarity with the smaller Xpulse 210. The Xpulse 421 is quite tall along with a lean body structure. It seems that the company is taking suggestions from its Dakar riders. The design of the Hero Xpulse 421 offers some similarity with the Ducati Multistrada.

In terms of engine, the Xpulse 421 will offer a new 421cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that will power between 40-45bhp. The torque is likely to be around 45Nm. It is likely that the motorcycle will get a six-speed gearbox along with slip and assist clutch.

Xpulse 210

The Hero Xpulse 210 gets a 210cc single cylinder engine with 4 valves that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces maximum power of 24.6hp and peak torque of 20.7Nm. The engine that is present on the new Hero Xpulse 210 is the same as the Karizma XMR but it produces more power at 25.5hp.

Suspension wise the motorcycle gets telescopic fork at the front that offers 210mm of travel. On the rear the bike gets a mono-shock with 205mm of travel. In terms of brake, the bike gets dual disc setup with switchable dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets 21 inch spoke wheels at front and 18 inch spoke wheel at rear. There is a new 4.2-inch TFT dash on the Xpulse 210.