Ducati Scrambler cafe racer concept unveiled, Know details about it

Super sports bike manufacturer Ducati has unveiled a scrambler based café racer concept at the London Bike Shed MotoShow 2024. The new Ducati motorcycle is based on the Scrambler platform and it is a retro racer. The concept is named CR241 and it is a café racer along with a retro bikini fairing.

The Ducati Scrambler based cafe racer offers a retro bikini fairing and the handlebars are low-set clip-on handlebars that offer a good riding posture. The motorcycle offers a single-seat and there is a rider only saddle along with a café race cowl for the tail. There is a Termignoni exhaust system offered on the motorcycle. The Ducati Scrambler CR241 concept gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

The engine of the motorcycle is a familiar 803cc, air-cooled , V-twin Desmodue motor. It offers a maximum power of 72bhp and a peak torque of 65.2Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the design of the motorcycle, the CR241 is inspired from the Ducati 750SS. Well this is not the first time that Ducati has made a Café Racer inspired version. The first Café Racer inspired version featured in 2017. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 185kg. The company is yet to make an official statement about the production timeline of the motorcycle. However, the concept version of the motorcycle seems rather promising and we are eagerly waiting for the launch of the motorcycle.