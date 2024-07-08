Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched in India, Check engine, electronics, and more

Ducati has launched the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono in India. The motorcycle is imported as a CBU and it costs Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle offers a single-cylinder engine along with many other features. However, the cost factor can be an issue for many enthusiasts as the motorcycle costs more than the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE.

The motorcycle will be imported from Italy and Thailand. The inflated price of the motorcycle is because of the non-applicability of the Indo-Thai FTA or Free Trade Agreement benefits. The agreement is applicable for motorcycles under 800cc. The primary highlight of the motorcycle is a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine. The engine produces 77.5bhp of power and 63Nm of torque. There is a six-speed gearbox available on the engine and there is availability of slip-and-assist clutch as well. We do get a quick-shifter that can be opted as an additional accessory.

The motorcycle has borrowed elements from the Hypermotard 950 and offers a similar LED headlight with a long beak, slim fuel tank, neatly fused side, and much more. The bike gets a steel trellis frame and it is attached to a steel tube sub-frame and aluminium swingarm. When it comes to suspension, we get marzochi USD fork along with a Sachs monoshock. When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle gets Brembo M4.32 brake calipers with 330mm disc.

When it comes to modes, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono gets three power modes along with cornering ABS, four ride modes, wheelie control, traction control, and much more. When it comes to the settings of the motorcycle, we get a 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster. The bookings of the Hypermotard 698 Mono are already taking place and the deliveries will start by July end.