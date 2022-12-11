Ducati DesertX to launch in India on December 12

A new teaser of the upcoming adventure bike, the Ducati DesertX bike has been released by the company. The company unveiled the DesertX at the Ducati World Premiere in December 2021 and is set to launch in India on December 12, 2022. The company has introduced it as an off-road-focused motorcycle.

This teaser shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the DesertX ADV.

Ducati DesertX engine, features

The India-spec version of the DesertX is expected to come with different features and equipment than the global version. The global variant of the DesertX features full-LED lighting and five-inch TFT screen which is placed vertically and is offered as standard. Additionally, it is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Ducati DesertX bike is powered by a 937cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that has also been used on the Multistrada V2. The motor produces 108 BHP at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The bike comes with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with 46 mm upside-down Kayaba fork suspension at the front and a Kayaba mono-shock at the rear. The fully adjustable suspension offers a ground clearance of 250 mm.

The DesertX operates on six riding modes such as Touring, Urban, Wet, Rally, Enduro and Sport. It also gets four power modes (Low, Medium, High and Full) along with several riding aids such as engine brake control, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The motorcycle also comes with a cruise control which comes in handy when the rider is doing long touring.

Meanwhile, Ducati recently showcased three new 2023 series of Scrambler bikes, which are Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The three new Scrambler bikes are likely to launch globally in March next year and the India launch is likely to take place later after that.