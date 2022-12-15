Delhi Auto Expo in January 2023 to rise curtains from Hyundai’s smallest SUV

Hyundai is all set to unveil its ‘smallest’ and ‘most affordable’ SUV at the Delhi Auto Expo 2023. The largest automotive show in Asia is all geared up to engage its audience in the month of January. The event is to be held from the 13th to the 18th of January in Greater Noida. Hyundai Motors is to unveil some of its products including the Creta facelift, Ioniq 6 EV, and the latest generation Verna Sedan. It is also to reveal some of its concepts including a mini SUV concept and an ‘affordable’ EV concept.

The most interesting unveil is, however, going to be the company’s micro SUV, Hyundai Ai3. The USP of the model is that it is going to be the country’s smallest and most affordable Hyundai SUV. Likely, to be launched in the market in 2023, the model will stand against other car models like Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3.

In the last year, the automaker invested around over 1400 crore so that it could increase its production from 7.7 lakh to 8.5 lakh units. The Hyundai Ai3 is to be designed on a platform strong enough to be able to support the hatchback of the Grand i10 Nios. It is likely to come with 1.2L petrol engine, good enough for 83PS and 114Nm. Speculations say that the model is to come with both manual and AMT gearboxes as well as with a CNG fuel option. One can also expect the ADAS tech with features including blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control among others.

While all specifications and intricate details of the model are yet to be announced officially, one can await while still speculating if the model would come with a number of infotainment features like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and others.