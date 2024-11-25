Customer smashes Ola scooter with hammer over Rs. 90,000 bill, video goes viral, internet reacts, WATCH

A viral video shows a frustrated customer vandalizing his Ola Electric scooter in the middle of a road. This, allegedly happened after he was shown a Rs 90,000 bill at the showroom. The customer, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, can be seen destroying the e-scooter laid down in front of the Ola showroom. Onlookers recorded the incident, which has led to widespread outrage.

According to the caption put on the video, “The showroom generated a ₹ 90,000 bill, and the customer, in fit of rage, broke the scooter in front of showroom.” Social media users have condemned Ola for its alleged negligence towards customers, who have been criticizing the company’s services in recent months.

One user observed, “If you do not listen to your customers and answer their grievances, then you will never have any business.” Another added, “No customer ever deserves this treatment. Most of the buyers of two-wheelers belong to the middle or lower-middle class and that too is their first cycle of life. Such incidents are deplorable!”

According to the update, the clip has surpassed over 930,000 views and hundreds of comments from irate users. However, Ola has yet to issue a statement clarifying its stance on the matter.

Significantly, last month, a 26-year-old was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka after being unsatisfied with the servicing of his recently purchased Ola e-scooter. The accused, Mohammad Nadeem, faced servicing issues within days of buying the scooter, which caused him to torch the showroom.

Recent reports have indicated that several Ola service centers are facing a huge pendency and that its staff are facing a tough time dealing with a large number of complaints. The report has also stated that Ola is planning to sack at least 500 employees as part of its restructuring process.

Leading electric car company Ola seeks to streamline operations by cutting down redundant processes and boost profitability with the purge. In the July-September quarter, the loss stood at ₹ 495 crore with a rise of 43%, against ₹ 347 crore in Q1. Similarly, its revenue dropped by 26.1% to ₹ 1,214 crore as compared to ₹ 1,644 crore of Q1 of the current fiscal.

WATCH the viral video here: