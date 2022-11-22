Court sentences Mahindra Thar owner to jail for modifying his car

In a recent incident in Kashmir, a Mahindra Thar owned got jailed for six months for illegal modification of his car. The man, Adil Farooq Bhat, held by the Srinagar police, had attempted at modifying his vehicle which included having a siren in it.

It is noteworthy that despite being sentenced by the court, Bhat would not have to spend any time under imprisonment. But, since the act does not involve any moral turpitude and the violator has no previous history of conviction he would not go to jail.

Instead, he would have to execute a signed bond of Rs. 2 Lakh, as per the judgment by Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar.

In this case, the court has directed the RTO to revert the Mahindra Thar back to the stock state by removing all the aftermarket modifications.

It is noteworthy that, most car modifications in India are illegal as per the latest Motor Vehicle Act. Even minor modifications are illegal in India and can invite trouble for the vehicle owner.