Citroen’s new electric car to be named as eC3, to launch in India very soon

Citroen is all set to launch its first electric car in India in the form of the eC3. The eC3 electric car will be based on the latest model C3 that is offered by the manufacturer. The launch of the electric car will be in 2023, said Citroen. The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Taveras had mentioned that the Citreon eC3 electric car will be launched in early 2023 (January).

According to the latest teaser shared by the company, the eC3 moniker has been confirmed by the company. The electric car will be powered by a 30.2kW that is sourced from Svolt (a Chinese company). The EV will get a 3.3kW AC charger which will be capable of CCS2 fast charging. The electric motor will be front axle mounted and will produce 63kW or 86hp of power. On the other hand, the peak torque of the EV will be 143Nm. It is expected that the Citroen eC3 will offer an ARAI range of 350km.

When it comes to the exterior of the eC3, it will be almost identical to the ICE C3. However, there will not be any exhaust pipe for the eC3 (i.e. as it is will be battery-powered). The interior of the car will have multiple changes when compared to its ICE counterpart. There will be no gears in the electric C3 (it will be replaced by a manual gear lever) while the other interior parts are expected to be the same.

We expect that the new Citroen eC3 will compete with the likes of Tata Tiago EV. As many of the body parts of the eC3 are sourced locally, the price of the car is expected to be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

It is to be noted that the company will be exporting the eC3 from India too. We expect Citroen to share more details about the entry-level electric hatchback.