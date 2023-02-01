Citroen eC3, Tata Altroz Racer: Upcoming car launches in February 2023

The Indian automobile market is going to witness some new launches in the month of February 2023. The list includes an all-new electric hatchback and a popular Toyota MPV making a comeback, check these 8 upcoming cars below:

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi will be launching a new Q3 Sportback, which is the sportier iteration of the Q3. The Audi Q3 Sportback features a black honeycomb grille, ORVMs and window beltline along with a coupe-like sloping roofline. The interior of the Q3 Sportback is similar to that of regular Q3. inside, it has a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and Audi’s MMI infotainment system. Though, it is being offered in both petrol and diesel engine options globally. The India-spec Q3 Sportback will only get a petrol powertrain, likely the 190PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol unit from the standard Q3.

Citroen eC3

Citroen is set to launch new affordable eC3 EV as its third offering in the Indian market. The upcoming Citroen eC3 EV is based on the regular C3 hatchback and will have almost identical looks too. The eC3 EV will feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment. The EV will come with a claimed range of 320km, backed by a 29.2kWh battery pack and a 57PS/143Nm electric motor. The car is currently open for bookings.

Tata Altroz Racer

The upcoming Tata Altroz Racer was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz Racer is a spicier version of its premium hatchback. The company had tweaked the looks and the features have also been updgraded. It will come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood, which is used in the Tata Nexon. It was recently confirmed that the carmaker will soon launch this iteration of the Altroz, which brings multiple firsts to Tata’s premium hatchback nameplate.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta will be returning to the Indian market as a diesel-only offering. The bookings for it are now open. The new Innova Crysta comes with a updated front fascia. It will continue as a diesel-only offering with the manual transmission. It features a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) and a ladder-on-frame construction. Toyota will continue to offer it in the same trims as before.

Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz CNG variant is also going to be launched in February 2023. The company showcased its alternative fuel technology with the premium hatchback Altroz at Auto Expo 2023. It comes with new twin CNG cylinders. It will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 77PS/95Nm and is paired to a five-speed MT.

Tata Punch CNG

Along with the Altroz CNG, Tata also showcased the Punch CNG at Auto Expo 2023. It gets the same dual CNG cylinder setup and comes with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (rated at 77PS/95Nm in CNG guise) as the Altroz CNG, with the five-speed MT. Upon launch, it won’t have any direct rivals, serving as an alternative to the Maruti Swift CNG.

Fifth-gen Lexus RX

Lexus is expected to bring the fifth-gen RX to India this February. It slots in-between the entry-level SUV offering, the NX, and the flagship SUV, the LX, in the carmaker’s Indian SUV portfolio. In its fifth-generation avatar, the RX features an evolved design, making it look much aggressive and sportier than the outgoing model. It is packed with loads of equipment too such as tri-zone climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Lexus will sell it in two trims, a set of petrol engine options and with both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) choices as well.

Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti was the first to offer CNG with an SUV in India and it is soon to become the first marque with two CNG SUVs in its lineup as it now seems to be preparing the Brezza CNG, the first sub-4m SUV with the fuel alternative in India. We expect the carmaker to offer the SUV’s mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims with the CNG option, which gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the regular variants (albeit making 88PS and 121.5Nm here). Maruti will provide it with only the five-speed manual gearbox.

While these eight cars are the most likely launches scheduled for February 2023, there could be a few more surprises from other carmakers as well. Which model has got you the most excited of the lot? Do let us know in the comments.