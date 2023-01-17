Citroen eC3 EV unveiled ahead of launch: Booking to open on Jan 22

Citroen has unveiled its first all-electric offering the Citroen eC3’EV’ for the Indian market ahead of its launch. The eC3 is the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback that is already on sale in India. The price of the vehicle has not been revealed and will be known at its launch event.

The bookings for the new Citroen eC3 will open from January 22 and it will be available in showrooms from next month.

Citroen eC3 specification and features

The Citroen eC3 is the all-electric version of the C3 crossover. It has identical looks as its petrol-powered counterpart. The only difference is that the eC3 does not have a tailpipe and a new charging port located on the front fender. The Ev has the same front fascia as the petrol variant of C3 and does not feature a blanked-off grille like most EVs.

The Citroen eC3 will be available in two variants – Live and Feel.

The interior, meanwhile, gets a slightly revised centre console. It ha got a new drive controller that replaces the manual gear lever. The eC3 features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It has got a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel along with height adjustable driver’s seat and over 35 connected car features.

Powertrain

The eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger, which powers a front-mounted electric motor that produces 56 BHP and 143 Nm. The battery can be fully charged using a home charger in 10.5 hours and takes just 57 minutes to charge from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.

The company has claimed the eC3 can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The EV can reach a top speed of 107 km/h and an ARAI-certified range of 320 km.

The Citroen offers the eC3 with a 3 year / 1,25,000 km warranty. Besides this, the carmaker is also offering a 7 year / 1,40,000 km warranty on the battery pack and 5 year / 1,00,000 km warranty on the electric motor.