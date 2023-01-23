Citroen eC3 EV bookings open in India, Launch next month

Citroen has opened bookings for its first all-electric offering in India, the eC3. Customers can order the Citroen eC3 EV can be ordered by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 25,000. The EV is available in two variants: Live and Feel. The hatchback can be booked online, or via any of the French automaker’s La Maison dealerships across India.

The Citroen eC3, which is the all-electric version of the C3 crossover, will be launched soon- likely next month. The EV looks identical to the ICE version. Apart from the presence of blue coloured ë logos on the front fenders and on the boot lid, and the presence of a charging port, there is no change in its design. Even the front fascia has been carried over and does not feature a blanked-off grille like most EVs.

The eC3 gets a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin. The company is offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, height adjustable driver’s seat and over 35 connected car features in the eC3 EV. The EV has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and also gets good leg room in both the rows.

Battery and Powertrain

The Citroen eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack, which offers an ARAI-certified range of 320 km. It powers a front-mounted electric motor that develops 56 BHP and 143 Nm. The car can reach from 0-60 km/h in 6.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 107 km/h.

The eC3 comes with a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger, which also supports fast charging. The company claimed that it takes 57 minutes to charge from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.