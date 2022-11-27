Citroen C3 electric car to launch in India in early 2023, might cost around Rs 10-12 lakh  

French carmaker Citroen will launch the Citroen C3 electric car very soon in India. The electric version of the Citroen C3 will be launched early 2023, revealed Carlos Tavares, the global CEO of Stellantis. However, we do not have any idea of the exact launch date of the electric car. We expect that the launch of the electric Citroen C3 will be in just after the Auto Expo 2023 in India.

The price of the Citroen C3 electric is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. The company plans to make the Citroen C3 electric to be a budget friendly car. In terms of battery, the Citroen C3 electric is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery. The electric car gets a single electric motor that offers 63kW (86hp) of power. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered on the car is 143Nm. The real world range of the Citroen C3 electric is expected to be more than 250km on a full charge.

When it comes to Indian electric cars (within Rs 20 lakh), the Tata Tiago EV offers 24kWh battery while the Tata Nexon EV Max offers 40.5kWh battery.

When it comes to internal features, we expect features like 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB ports, automatic climate control, tachometer, day/night IRVM etc. Safety features on the car should include multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD etc.

The Citroen C3 ICE variant is offered in two engine options- 1.2-litre naturally aspired petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out a power of 82PS. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine offers a power of 110PS and torque of 190Nm. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission, the turbo variant gets a 6-speed manual transmission. The fuel economy of the 1.2-litre petrol engine is 19.8kmpl while that of the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is 19.4kmpl.