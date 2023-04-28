Citroen C3 Aircross: Will it be your next mid-size SUV

The mid-size SUV market in India in booming and the availability of options for the buyers is increasing day by day. The latest SUV which is expected to enter the market is the Citroen C3. The SUV will be heavily localized in India and the company specifically targets the buyers at home. In the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Selto, Toyota Hyryder will be the main competitors of the C3 Aircross.

The details of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV have been out and we have listed them below.

Dimensions

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is 4.3m in length which is same as that of Hyundai Creta. However, it is smaller than Seltos, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser. The edge which the C3 Aircross has over its rivals is the offering of 7 seats. A regular 5 seater option is available for the C3.

Engine

Citroen C3 Aircross gets a a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. While the maximum power offered by the car is 110hp the torque is 190Nm. The engine is coupled with six-speed manual transmission and the offering of automatic transmission seems eminent.

Features

When it comes to features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a presence of 7-inch colour TFT cluster screen, rear AC vents and folding rear seats. The 5 seater variant gets a boot space of 444L while the 7 seater variant gets a boot space of 511L with all seats removed.

Production and Price

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will be produced at the Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. The company has claimed that around 90 percent of the car is localised. This means that the price of the car is assumed to be affordable. The SUV is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2023.