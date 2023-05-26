Citroen C3 Aircross spotted again ahead of launch in India

Citroen C3 Aircross will be launching very soon in India and the SUV has been spotted in India again. The spy images of the SUV have been shared by Autocar India and we get an insight into the SUV. It is expected that the lower variants of the SUV will be quite basic and will offer just standard features.

According to the latest spy spot, the Citroen C3 Aircross was spotted without heavy camouflage. It seems that the variant that was spotted was some kind of initial variant. The base variants offer plastic wheel covers and there was an omission of the rear wiper and washer. The other accessories that were absent from the test models included a rear defogger and blacked-out door trims. It is possible that Citroen will offer some standard accessories on all variants of C3 Aircross.

The key specifications of the Citroen C3 Aircross are mentioned below in detail.

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is 4.3m in length which is the same as that of the Hyundai Creta. However, it is smaller than Seltos, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser. The edge which the C3 Aircross has over its rivals is the offering of 7 seats. A regular 5-seater option is available for the C3 Aircross. The 7-seater option will have 5+2 seating combination. While the 7 seater version offers 511 litres boot space, the 5-seater variant offers 444 litres.

Citroen C3 Aircross gets a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. While the maximum power offered by the car is 110hp the torque is 190Nm. The engine is coupled with six-speed manual transmission and the offering of automatic transmission seems eminent. We can expect an electric variant to be launched soon in India.

When it comes to other important features, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also the presence of 7-inch colour TFT cluster screen, rear AC vents and folding rear seats. Some of the things that are missing from the SUV include ventilated seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control etc.

