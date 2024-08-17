Citroen Basalt Turbo variants price revealed in India, starts from Rs 11.49 lakh

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV was launched in India on August 9, 2024 and the starting price of the vehicle was Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt SUV is available in 1.2-litre NA petrol engine as well as 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The company has now announced the prices of turbo petrol engine variants. The price of the turbo petrol engine variants start from Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.62 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Both the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine are offered in C3 and C3 Aircross models. The NA engine makes 82 hp and 115 Nm and is paired with 5-speed manual engine. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generates 110hp. The torque figures of the engine are 190 Nm and 205 Nm for 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Speaking about the prices, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Plus trim starts at Rs 11.49 lakh while the max variant starts from Rs 12.28 lakh. The automatic variants are available at an additional cost of Rs 1.3 lakh-1.34 lakh. The company has also revealed that the dual-tone finish is available in the top-spec Max variants for an additional amount of Rs 21,000.

Dimensions and Interior

The Dimensions of the coupe are 4352mm long, 1765mm wide and 1593 mm height. The wheelbase of the vehicle is 2651 mm while the 470-litre boot space. On the interior, the Basalt gets 2 YSB ports, AC vents for the rear, kwyless entry, rear parking camera, 6 airbags, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster and much more.

