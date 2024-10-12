Citroen Basalt gets a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP, know details about the score

The Citroen Basalt is the latest Indian car that has gone through the Bharat NCAP rating. The Basalt Coupe SUV has scored a 4-star rating in the recently concluded test and it is the fifth car to pass the test. The other cars that went through the Bharat NCAP test are the Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV, and Punch EV.

These scores by the Citroen Basalt are applicable for all variants including Turbo as well as NA models.

Bharat NCAP scores explained in detail

The Citroen Basalt gets 26.19 points out of the maximum 32 points for adult occupant protection (AOP). This makes it earn 4-star rating. ‘Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test’ and ‘Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test’ were conducted on the SUV. The Basalt scored 10.19 points out of 16 in the former test and 16 out of 16 points in the later test.

When it comes to the child occupant protection (COP), the SUV scored dynamic score of 19.90 out of 24 and for child restraint system (CRS) it scored 12 out of 12.

The scores of the Basalt are applicable for all variants of that get safety features including six airbags, ESC, Isofix anchors, and hill-start assist, along with three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder.

When it comes to price, the coupe SUV is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.83 lakh. The SUV is offered in You, Plus, Plus Turbo, Max Turbo, Plus Turbo AT, and Max Turbo AT variants.

The Basalt SUV is available in 1.2-litre NA petrol engine as well as 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Both the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine are offered in C3 and C3 Aircross models. The NA engine makes 82 hp and 115 Nm and is paired with 5-speed manual engine. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generates 110hp. The torque figures of the engine are 190 Nm and 205 Nm for 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.