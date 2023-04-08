Check latest offers on Mahindra cars including Bolero, Thar in April 2023

Mahindra is offering some attractive discount for its SUVs and MPVs in the month of April 2023. Huge discounts are offered on SUVs like the XUV300, Bolero Neo, Bolero, Marazzo and Thar. Depending on your budget you can choose an SUV/MPV from a wide range of options offered by the company.

The models which do not get any discount include models like Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar 2WD, XUV400 EV and XUV700. We have mentioned the details about the discount below.

Mahindra XUV300: The XUV300 gets massive benefits of up to Rs 52,000. The total discount includes a cash discount of up to Rs 42,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The maximum discount on the SUV is available for the W8 diesel variant. Speaking about petrol variants, the W8 (O) petrol gets a maximum discount of Rs 25,000.

The XUV300 is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Marazzo: This SUV is offered with a discount of up to Rs 72,000. The top-specs M6 variant gets the discount. On the other hand, the M2 and M4+ variants get cash discount of Rs 58,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively.

The Marazzo is priced between Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 16.03 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero Neo: The Mahindra Bolero Neo gets benefits up to Rs 48,000. The N10 and N10 (O) variants get cash discount of Rs 36,000 while the accessories offered on the vehicle are worth Rs 12,000. The N8 and N4 variants get Rs 30,000 and Rs 22,000 discount respectively.

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV is priced between Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero: This popular MPV gets total benefits up to Rs 66,000. It includes cash discount of Rs 51,000 and get accessories worth Rs 15,000 on this B6(O) variant of the vehicle. The B4 and B6 variants get Rs 37,000 and Rs 24,000 discount respectively.

Mahindra Bolero is offered at a price of Rs 9.78- Rs 10.79 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).

Mahindra Thar: This popular off-road SUV gets total benefits up to Rs 40,000. Customers get a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000 on the diesel as well as petrol variants.

Mahindra Thar is offered at a price of Rs 9.99- Rs 16.49 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi).