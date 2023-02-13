CFMoto 800NK streetfighter unveiled, Check feature details

The Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer CFMoto has unveiled its latest middleweight streetfighter the 800NK in the domestic market. The 800NK has a sportier look with an extremely sleek and attractive physique.

Here are some of the features of the bike’s latest middleweight streetfighter from the company.

CFMoto 800NK Design

The 800NK has an attractive sporty appearance. It features a distinct fascia with an LED projector lamp and DRLs. The sculpted fuel tank with the chiseled shrouds and the tail light gives the bike a youthful and aggressive look. The 800NK has an upswept exhaust that enhances its visual appeal.

Engine, feature details

CFMoto is powered by a parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine producing 100.8bhp and 81Nm. It is sourced from a KTM 790 Duke motor. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The 800NK features adjustable front forks and a monoshock along with dual front and a single rear disc brake setup from J.Juan. The bike is also expected to have traction control, ride modes, ABS, and more along with LED illumination. The aforementioned bits can be monitored on the vertically stacked TFT console.

The 800NK is expected to debut in the European market first before other markets. It will compete against the Triumph Street Triple 765, KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster, and more. It seems like the CFMoto 800NK’ may not debut in India.