BYD India might introduce a Creta EV rival in the Indian market in 2025

BYD India might be looking forward to introduce a new EV in India that will rival the likes of the upcoming Creta EV. The mid-size SUV by BYD is expected to be introduced in the Indian market in 2025. The upcoming SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh as it will be launched in India.

BYD is currently analysing the Indian automobile market, especially the mid-size SUV segment. The company is also looking to compete with the likes of Creta EV as well as Maruti Suzuki’s eVX. It is expected that the upcoming model will be showcased at upcoming Bharat Mobility Show that will be held in January 2025.

In an interaction with Autocar Professional, Rajeev Chauhan, head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India said, “There are many auto companies in India doing some small or big research, including ours. There is a plan to introduce an SUV priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, which will be decided based on the study’s outcome.”

BYD Atto 3 launch

BYD India has introduced a new entry-level variant for the Atto 3 electric car in India. The manufacturer has also introduced a mid-spec Premium variant. Well, BYD calls the top variant as Superior variant. The prices of all the three variants are Rs 24.99 lakh, Rs 29.85 lakh, and Rs 33.99 lakh respectively.

Prior to the launch, the manufacturer offered the car is a single variant only. As the company offers the car in a new base variant and a mid-spec variant, it will be easier for the BYD Atto 3 to compete with the likes of its rivals in India. BYD calls the trims as Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.