BYD eMax 7 to launch in India on October 8, 2024

By Sunita
byd emax 7

BYD is all set to launch its newest product, the eMax 7 in India on October 8, 2024. The upcoming BYD model is said to be a facelifted version of its current all-electric e6 MPV in India. The company has started accepting bookings for the model for a token amount of Rs 51,000.

Meanwhile, we will know about the prices of the model are set to be revealed tomorrow, 8 October.

The BYD eMax 7 will come with a more matured design than the current model. It will have sharper creases, revised fascia with sleeker LED headlamps, single slat chrome connecting the headlamps, angular air ducts, a reworked bumper, redesigned alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps.

Inside the cabin, the eMax 7 features will be revised with a redesigned dashboard, which will have a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity. The interior will also have leatherette seats with ventilation function, wireless charger, powered tailgate, and a large panoramic glass roof. It is also supposed to have 360-degree surround camera,

Furthermore, as per the teaser images, the eMax 7 will also be offered in a six-seat layout with captain seats for the second row and the rear rows will get roof-mounted AC vents, cup holders, adjustable headrests, and three-point seat belts.

The powertrain, battery pack, and specifications of the electric car will be revealed tomorrow. BYD will be offering the first 1,000 customers of the eMax 7 with up to Rs 51,000 along with a complimentary 7kW and 3kW charger upon delivery. However, these offers are only valid for the bookings made till 8 October, 2024. The same offer is also available with deliveries taken before 25 May, 2025.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Special Edition likely to launch very soon in India

You might also like

Hyundai Creta Special Edition likely to launch very soon in India, Know its specs

Hyundai festive season discounts: Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Exter get up to Rs…

Maruti Suzuki Nexa offers: Get discount up to Rs 2.3 lakh for October 2024

Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India, prices for the limited edition SUV start…