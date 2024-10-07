BYD eMax 7 to launch in India on October 8, 2024

BYD is all set to launch its newest product, the eMax 7 in India on October 8, 2024. The upcoming BYD model is said to be a facelifted version of its current all-electric e6 MPV in India. The company has started accepting bookings for the model for a token amount of Rs 51,000.

Meanwhile, we will know about the prices of the model are set to be revealed tomorrow, 8 October.

The BYD eMax 7 will come with a more matured design than the current model. It will have sharper creases, revised fascia with sleeker LED headlamps, single slat chrome connecting the headlamps, angular air ducts, a reworked bumper, redesigned alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps.

Inside the cabin, the eMax 7 features will be revised with a redesigned dashboard, which will have a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity. The interior will also have leatherette seats with ventilation function, wireless charger, powered tailgate, and a large panoramic glass roof. It is also supposed to have 360-degree surround camera,

Furthermore, as per the teaser images, the eMax 7 will also be offered in a six-seat layout with captain seats for the second row and the rear rows will get roof-mounted AC vents, cup holders, adjustable headrests, and three-point seat belts.

The powertrain, battery pack, and specifications of the electric car will be revealed tomorrow. BYD will be offering the first 1,000 customers of the eMax 7 with up to Rs 51,000 along with a complimentary 7kW and 3kW charger upon delivery. However, these offers are only valid for the bookings made till 8 October, 2024. The same offer is also available with deliveries taken before 25 May, 2025.

