BYD eMax 7 MPV launched in India at Rs 26.9 lakh

Chinese electric car maker BYD has launched the new eMax 7 MPV in India. the prices of the MPV starts from Rs 26.9 lakh for the entry-level Premium trim and goes up to Rs 29.9 lakh for the top-spec Superior trim. The Bookings for the electric MPV opened on September 20 for a token amount of Rs 51,000 and deliveries will likely begin in the coming weeks.

BYD eMax 7 MPV

It is the upgraded version of the existing e6 electric MPV model. The eMax 7 has been updated with exterior tweaks, powertrain updates, and an array of features.

It is available in two trims, each with 6- and 7-seat layouts and is offered in four colour options: Quartz Blue, Harbour Grey, Crystal White, and Cosmos Black. It features mildly altered headlamps and tail-lamps, and redesigned bumper that has received chrome elements at both ends. The other new elements in the car include 17-inch alloy wheels, shod in 225/55 R17 tyres.

Interior

The interior has been upgraded with a 5-inch LCD MID for the instrument cluster, a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen, instead of a 10.1-inch like the e6. The eMax 7’s dashboard panels has softtouch materials and the centre console features two wireless charging pads, some new switchgear, and a new drive selector lever. It also gets a new steering wheel but retains analogue dials.

Of the two variants, the top-spec eMax 7 Superior comes with Level 2 ADAS tech, a fixed panoramic glass roof, powered and ventilated front seats, frameless front wipers, and roof rails, among other bits. The other features include six airbags, front and rear disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera, which are standard on both trims.

BYD eMax 7: battery, range

The eMax 7 is offered with a battery pack option of a premium one with 55.4kWh unit with an NEDC range of 420km, and a Superior one with a 71.8kWh unit that provides 530km of range. While the Premium trim gets 163hp and 310Nm. It has a claimed 0-100kph time of 10.1 seconds. The Superior offers 204hp and 310Nm. It is claimed to reach speed of 0-100kph time of 8.6 seconds. BYD claims a top speed of 180kph for both variants of the eMax 7.

While both trims get a 7kW AC charger as standard. The Premium one also supports 89kW DC fast charging, while the Superior’s pack is rated at 115kW. Like the rest of BYD’s range, the eMax 7 is capable of vehicle-to-load charging.

The car comes with an warranty of 8-year/1.6 lakh km for standard battery and the motors get an 8-year/1/5 lakh km warranty.

The eMax 7 rivals the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid, which is priced at Rs 25.97 lakh-30.98 lakh in the Indian market.

