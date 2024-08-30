BYD e6 facelift will be launched this festive season in India, Know what to expect from it

BYD will be introducing the facelift of e6 MPV in India this festive season and the company has teased about the same. Initially offered in India as a commercial vehicle, the BYD e6 was later available to private buyers in the country. The BYD e6 facelift is expected to bring some feature and cosmetic update.

For those who are unknown, the BYD e6 facelift was unveiled and launched at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show in July. The MPV is sold as M6 in the Indonesian market. The MPV does get interior and exterior updates and it has been mentioned below in detail.

The cosmetic updates include soft plastic parts. The e6 now gets full-LED headlamps along with refreshed LED daytime running lamp signature. The DRLs on both sides are connected to each other through a chrome strip. There is BYD lettering on the middle of it. The MOV also gets contoured air vents on the edges. The e6 facelift also gets new pair of wraparound tail-lamps which are bigger than before. On the other hand, there is no change in the profile of the car and it gets new set of alloy wheels.

In the interior, the MPV gets a larger 12.8-inch floating touchscreen which is bigger than the existing 10.1-inch screen. The dashboard of the MPV as well as analogue dial remains same. However, we do get a new drive selector lever.

Even though internationally, the BYD e6 is offered in 6 or 7 seater version, in India the MPV will be offered in 5 seater version.

Powertrain

When it comes to the power of the BYD e6 facelift, it is offered in two battery pack options in Indonesia i.e. 55.4kWh unit and 71.8kWh unit. While the first offers 420km range, the second option offers 530km range. The peak power that is generated in the smaller battery is 163hp while that on the large battery is 204hp. The torque on both the variants is 310Nm. In India, BYD offers 71.8kWh battery in the e6.

The BYD e6 (current generation) gets a price tag of Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) while the updated model is expected to get a price hike.