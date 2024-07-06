BYD Atto 3 to be introduced in a new entry-level variant, to be more affordable

BYD India will be introducing a new entry-level variant for the Atto 3 electric car in India. Currently, the manufacturer offers the car as a single variant only. As the company offers the car in a single variant now, this new base variant will offer users a chance to get a cheaper alternative to the EV.

As reported by sources close to Autocar India, the Atto 3 new variant will get a 50kWh battery pack. This directly means that the range offered by the base variant will be a bit less than the current variant.

The base variant of the EV is expected to be offered for around Rs 25 lakh and this will make it more accessible to middle-class buyers.

The BYD Atto 3 currently gets a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces a power of 201hp and a peak torque of 310Nm. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds. The range of the SUV is 521km.

In terms of design, the SUV gets a minimalistic grille which is silver in colour at the front and BYD logo sits in the centre, between the two headlights. The headlights are quite sharp while the LED DRL run at the top of it. The wheels are 18 inches and are dual-tone in colour. The wheel arches are blacked–out while there is a single prominent shoulder line.

The car gets a 12.8-inch central screen, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

When it comes to safety the SUV gets a 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill descent etc. ADAS features like blindspot monitoring, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and many others.