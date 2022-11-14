BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV launched in India, full charge offers a range of 521km

BYD has launched the Atto 3 in India at a price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Atto 3 SUV is the second car of the company that is launched in India after the e6 MPV. The e6 MPV was meant for only meant for private buyers in the country. The company has already started the bookings of the car earlier. The Atto 3 was launched back in October 11 and can be booked by paying just Rs 50,000.

Key features of the car

Battery pack and charging

The car gets a 60.48kWh battery pack and offers a range of 521km (ARAI claimed). The Atto 3 is 80kW DC fast charger compatible and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. A full charge can be done by a Type 2 AC charger (7kW) in around 10 hours. The company will provide a 7kW AC home charger and a 3kW AC portable charging box for a limited time.

The SUV also gets a vehicle-to-load function with which the battery pack can be used to charge external electrical appliances.

Acceleration and range

The Atto 3 gets a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces a power of 201hp and a peak torque of 310Nm. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3seconds. The range of the SUV is 521km.

Design

In terms of design, the SUV gets a minimalistic grille which is silver in colour at the front and BYD logo sits in the centre, between the two headlights. The headlights are quite sharp while the LED DRL run at the top of it. The wheels are 18 inches and are dual-tone in colour. The wheel arches are blacked–out while there is a single prominent shoulder line.

Interiors and safety

The car gets a 12.8-inch central screen, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

When it comes to safety the SUV gets a 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill descent etc. ADAS features like blindspot monitoring, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and many others.

Warranty

In terms of warranty, the company offers 8 years/ 1.6 lakh kms warranty on battery. The motor gets 8 years/ 1.5 lakh kms warranty on motor. On the other hand, the vehicle gets a warranty of 6 years/ 1.5 lakh kms. Additionally, BYD offers3-year free 4G data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance and 6 free maintenance services.

Rivals

The rivals of the BYD Atto 3 can be the Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. While the Nexon EV Max costs between Rs 18-20 lakh, the MG ZS and Kona electric cost between Rs 22- 27 lakh. This makes BYD Atto 3 costlier than its rivals.