BYD Atto 3 gets new entry-level variant in India, priced at Rs 24.99 lakh

BYD India has introduced a new entry-level variant for the Atto 3 electric car in India. The manufacturer has also introduced a mid-spec Premium variant. Well, BYD calls the top variant as Superior variant. The prices of all the three variants are Rs 24.99 lakh, Rs 29.85 lakh, and Rs 33.99 lakh respectively.

Prior to the launch, the manufacturer offered the car is a single variant only. As the company offers the car in a new base variant and a mid-spec variant, it will be easier for the BYD Atto 3 to compete with the likes of its rivals in India. BYD calls the trims as Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.

Battery, Range and Charging

The Atto 3 Premium and Superior trims get a 60.48kWh battery. However, the Dynamic trim gets a 49.92kWh battery pack. The claimed mileage of the car is 468km (ARAI). Even though the three variants have differences in features, they are powered by the same front-axle electric motor. It produces maximum power of 204hp and peak torque of 310Nm.

When it comes to charging, the BYD Atto 3 gets DC fast charger. The battery pack can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes. This remains the same for all the variants. If an AC charger is used, the smaller battery will take 8 hours to get fully charged. On the other hand, the larger battery takes 10 hours to charge fully. The company also offers 7kW home charger along with a 3kW portable charging box.

Specs

When it comes to features, the Atto 3 Dynamic trim and Premium trim do not offer ADAS suite as well as adaptive LED headlights. The entry-level trim also misses features like a powered tailgate, an 8-inch speaker sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, and smaller 17-inch wheels. The all-electric SUV is offered in the new Cosmos Black colour.

Features include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and powered front seats are offered as standard across models.

When it comes to safety the SUV gets a 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, hill descent, etc. ADAS features like blindspot monitoring, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and many others are also standard.