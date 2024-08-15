Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rival BSA Gold Star 650 launched in India at Rs 2.99 lakh

The BSA brand has made its debut in India with the launch of the Gold Star 650. The motorcycle is price in India is set at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in five different colours.

The new modern-retro motorcycle is a made-in-India product and has a charming design that appeals to retro lovers.

BSA Gold Star 650 Design and features

The retro-styled motorcycle comes with Chrome finish for the fender that matches its persona. Moreover, chrome touches were also seen on the sides of the 12 litres tank with an offset fuel filler cap with contrasting pinstripe. It offers a comfortable yet commanding seating position with the optimised handlebar and foot peg placed at the right places.

It gives off retro vibe from front to tail with its round headlight, to the shape of the fuel tank and the curved fenders. The twin pod, semi-digital instrument cluster includes an indivisual analogue speedometer and tacometer units with LCD multi functional display. It also has a USB charger.

Under the bodywork, the Gold Star 650 has a cradle frame that is suspended by a 41mm telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels shod with tube-type tyres. Braking duties are taken care of by a Single 320mm floating disc, Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, ABS at front and Single 255mm disc, Brembo single-piston floating calliper, ABS at rear.

It has a weight of 201kg, wheelbase of 1,425mm, and seat height of 780mm.

BSA Gold Star 650 Powertrain

The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine develops 45bhp at 6,500rpm max power and 55Nm at 4,000rpm max torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox. BSA claims the engine is refined for a big single and can propel the bike to a top speed in excess of 160kmph.

Price, colour options availability

The Gold Star 650 will be available in Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green, Shadow Black, Silver Sheen – Legacy Edition colour options. Price wise, it is cheaper than its rival in the Indian market with prices starting at just Rs 2.99 lakh. The Insignia Red and Highland Green are priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Midnight Black and Dawn Silver are priced at Rs 3.12 lakh, respectively. The Shadow Black price is set at Rs 3.15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

You can purchase the BSA Gold Star 650 at authorised dealers. The bookings have been opened for the Gold Star 650 on the official site. It rivals the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which has a price tag of Rs 3.03 lakh.