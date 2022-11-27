Bookings open for Force Motors Urbania at Rs 1 Lakh, Check on road price, feature

Force Motors has launched Urbania van at a starting price of Rs 28.99 lakh in India. The van was introduced at a dealer meet held in Indore. This is applicable for the medium wheelbase variant (3615 mm) that can accommodate 13 passengers + 1 driver. The Force Motors Urbania is currently available for bookings at select Force Motors Commercial Vehicle dealers.

Force Motors Urbania Booking, Price

Force Motors is accepting bookings for Urbania for a nominal booking amount is Rs. 1 lakh. Bookings are only accepted at select Force Motors Commercial Vehicle dealers. You can check the dealership list in on the company’s website. The long wheelbase (4400 mm) variant, which is capable of seating 17 excluding driver, is priced at Rs 31.25 lakhs. The short wheelbase (3350 mm) variant capable of seating 10, excluding driver, costs Rs.29.50 lakhs and the flagship medium wheelbase (3615 mm) variant which can carry 13 passengers, excluding driver, has a price tag of Rs 28.99 lakhs.

Moreover, the short wheelbase variant gets 43% GST, whereas medium and long wheelbase variants gets GST of 28%, said reports. The series production of the van has commenced and it will reach dealerships within 15 days.

Force Motors Urbania Features

The Urbania van is the production version of the T1N prototype that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. The new Urbania carries driver and co-driver airbags as per the crash, rollover and pedestrian safety regulations. It sports the Urbania logo on the the front grille.

As compared to the vans we are used to in India, Urbania is very sharp and in line with global vans.

It features a headlight with projector elements along with a large “C” LED DRL. It has a much nicer bumper and has glass instead of sliding glass.

The vehicle showcased at 2020 Auto Expo only had 13+D seating configuration. However, the Urbania is available in 13+D configuration. The cabin carries a modern dashboard layout. T1N is based on a monocoque platform and gets just one door at the front for ingress and egress.

The other features of the van includes individual AC vents, sealed panoramic windows, reclining seats, individual reading lamps, best-in-segment cabin space and standing space, and USB ports.

The Urbania is powered by a 2.6L FM CR turbo-diesel engine that will produce 115 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The electric version has not yet surfaced.