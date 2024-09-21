Bookings for the BYD eMax 7 electric MPV open in India, check the special offers

BYD India has started the bookings for the eMax 7 electric MPV. Interested buyers can book the upcoming MPV with a token amount of Rs 51,000 at any authorised dealerships present across the country. The enquiry for the upcoming electric car can be done on their official website. The MPV is expected to be launched on October 8, 2024.

The company has mentioned that the first 1000 customers who reserve the model by October 8 will get special benefits. The special benefits will be worth Rs 51,000 while the complimentary benefits will include 7kW and 3 kW chargers upon the vehicle delivery. The exclusive offer is however limited to the customers who book the eMax 7 before the above said date and complete delivery on or before March 25, 2025.

Features

Inside the cabin of the MPV, we get a larger 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The centre console is quite updated and offers a modern feel. The e-MPV is offered in two battery options which include 55.4 kWh battery and 71.8kWh battery. While the former offers up to 420 km of range, the later offers up to 530km of range (based on NEDC cycle).

The BYD eMax 7 made its global debut at the Gaikinfo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in July 2024. However, the name of the car was M6. The features of the MPV will be more as it will launch in India. The Indian version might have few more cosmetic changes as compared to its Indonesian counterpart.

The exterior of the car gets redesigned LED headlamps along with new LED DRLs, modified bumpers, new alloy wheels, revised LED tail lamps and much more.