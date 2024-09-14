Bookings for New Kia Carnival to open from September 16; to be a fully imported car

New Kia Carnival bookings will start from September 16 said official sources. This can be done after paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The model of the MPV that will be available for sale in India starting from October 3 is fourth-generation. The unofficial bookings have already started at the dealer level reported Autocar India.

The new Carnival will be available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is the same unit as that of the previous generation of the MPV. In the international market, the Kia Carnival gets a 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine as well as 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine. Initially the Kia Carnival will be a CBU import and will be available in a single variant only. However, Kia will be assembling it in the upcoming months in India. This means that the prices of the price of the SUV will be initially high but will fall down after some months.

When it comes to cabin features, the India bound Carnival will be equipped with dual-pane sunroof, second-row electrically adjustable captain seats and extra leg support. There is 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual curved displays along with ADAS suite. The other features in the MPV will include digital rear-view mirror, head-up display, updated digital key with fingerprint recognition and much more.

As the Kia Carnival launches in India, it is expected to cost approx. Rs 50 lakh. The MPV is expected to be announced along with the price announcement of EV9 electric SUV.