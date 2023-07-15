BMW X5 facelift launched in India; Gets a price tag of Rs 93.90 lakh

BMW has finally launched the BMW X5 facelift in India. The SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel variants and gets a starting price of Rs 93.90 lakh in India. The X5 facelift is available in two models and that includes xLine and M Sport. For those who are unknown, the facelifted BMW X5 was already launched in the global markets before being launched in India.

When it comes to updates, the BMW X5 facelift gets a refreshed bumper that offers a simple design and the air intakes are oriented vertically. There is also an option for illuminated grille. The headlamps are lot slimmer and the LED DRLS also get a fresh design. The central air intake has also become wider as well as broader. However, at the rear things are mostly same. The tail lamps get a redesigned shape. Speaking about the wheel profile, all the wheels are offered with 21-inch alloy wheels which receive a changed design.

When it comes to interior, the BMW X5 facelift gets a twin-screen display. The drive selector that is present on the centre of the dashboard is offered in a glass-like toggle switch. The latest version of the iDrive system, version 8.0 is offered on the car.

In terms of powertrain, the BMW X5 facelift is offered in petrol as well as diesel options. The 3.0-litre diesel engine that is present in the xDrive30d offers 286hp and 650Nm. On the other hand, xDrive40i offers 381hp of power and 520Nm of torque. The SUV gets 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers four-wheel-drive system as a standard. The system will also have a mild-hybrid system that will offer 48V battery. It will offer additional 12hp power and 200Nm torque.

Variants and price

We have mentioned the details about the variants and its prices below