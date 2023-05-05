BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport introduced in India, gets a price tag of Rs 48.90 lakh

BMW has introduced another variant of the X1 SUV in India. The latest variant of the SUV to be introduced in the Indian market is the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport. The SUV variant is offered with a petrol engine and it sits in the middle of X1 series. The X1 series consist of X1 sDrive 18i xLine, X1 sDrive 18i M Sport as well as X1 sDrive 18d M Sport.

Engine

The X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is offered with the same engine as the xLine. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine offers a maximum power of 136hp and peak torque of 230Nm. The engine is coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The powertrain of the SUV is FWD and it can achieve 0-100kmph in 9.2 seconds. The fuel efficiency of the SUV is 16.13kmpl (ARAI).

Exterior

X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is quite updated as compared to xLine in terms of exterior and interior. The visual difference is prominent in the form of front and rear bumpers, kidney grills, roof rails etc. The M Sport also gets 18-inch alloy wheels too

In comparison to the xLine trim, the M Sport gets Harmon Kardon 12-speaker system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay etc.

Colours

Users get five colours variants for the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport. It includes Alpine White, Black Sapphire, M Portimao Blue, Stormy Bay and Space Silver.

Price and warranty

The X1 sDrive 18i M Sport gets a price tag of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked online or offline. Users can book it at BMW’s official website or the company’s authorized dealerships. Deliveries will begin from June 2023.

BMW offers a standard warranty of 3 years/40,000 kilometres on the SUV. However, users can opt for an extended warranty of up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres.

NB: Contact your nearest BMW dealership for on-road price in your city.