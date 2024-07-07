BMW R 1300 GS Adventure unveiled, gets 30-litre tank along with some other updates

BMW has unveiled the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle across the world. As the name suggests, this Adventure motorcycle is the big brother of the BMW R 1300 GS (which launched in India recently). There are multiple upgrades as compared to the R 1300 GS and that will mean that riders can tour effortlessly for longer duration.

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure offers a boxy as well as a more functional design as compared to the R 1300 GS. The motorcycle offers more squared-off edges in the areas like the beak under a headlight, tail section or fuel tank.

There is a 30-litre aluminium fuel tank and that is the centre of attraction of the bike. There is a more road presence as compared to the GS. There are a bunch of features like all-LED lights, aux lights, Dynamic Traction Control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear collision warning and much more. The smartphone charging compartment gets an integrated USB socket with 12V onboard power socket. The focus is on the new Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) which offers automatic clutch control as well as effortless gear shifting.

The engine of the motorcycle is a 1300cc boxer twin engine which offers 145bhp at 7750rpm and 149Nm at 6500rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox that offers four riding modes- Eco, rain, Road, and Enduro. Users can adjust the traction control with the above-mentioned roles. The motorcycle offers an aluminium lattice tube rear frame and sheet metal frame. It is suspended by BMW’s Telelever and Paralever EVO suspension units.

When it comes to variants we get the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle in Basic, Triple Black, GS Trophy, Option 710 Karakorum options. The launch of the bike in India is expected to be in few months and it should cost between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).