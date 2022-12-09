BMW Motorrad to showcase CE 04 electric scooter in India, Know the specs here

We are slowly moving towards the age of electric scooters and it is quite evident these days. More and more two-wheeler manufacturers are launching their electric two-wheelers in the country and BMW is all set to launch its electric scooter in India. The company will showcase the CE 04 electric scooter tomorrow (December 10) at Joytown 2022, Delhi.

“Get ready to witness the mascot of a new era – the era of a silent revolution, only at the biggest BMW motoring extravaganza,’’ mentioned BMW on its official Twitter handle.

For those who are unknown, the BMW CE 04 electric scooter is already available across various global markets.

BMW CE 04 electric scooter is powered by a liquid-cooled permanent-magnet synchronous motor. It develops power of 41.4 Bhp @ 4900 rpm while the torque generated by the engine is 61 [email protected] rpm. In terms of acceleration, the CE 04 can accelerate from 0-50 km/hr in just 2.6 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved by the motorcycle is 120 kmph. The range offered by the bike is 129 km on a single charge (WMTC cycle).

The company claims that the battery pack can be recharged up to 100% in 4 hour and 20 minutes. However, a fast charger can charge it in just a matter of 1 hour and 40 minutes. The battery can be charged from 0-80 percent with quick charger in a matter of just 65 minutes.

Digital instrument panel on the scooter offers basic information on the scooter including charging. Key features on the BMW CE 04 include LED lights, 10.25-inch TFT display with Motorrad connectivity. The seat height of the scooter is 780mm and there is a provision of keyless access on the BMW CE04.

The riding modes on the electric scooter include Eco, Rain and Road. The CE04 also gets ventilated storage compartment, side loading unit, electronic reverse etc.