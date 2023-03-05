BMW launches X3 20d M Sport at a price tag of Rs 69.90 lakh

BMW has launched the X3 20d M Sport variant in India. The new model gets a price tag of Rs 69.90 lakh and is placed above the 20d Luxury Edition variant. The 20d M Sport is Rs 2.60 lakh more than the X3 20d Luxury Edition.

Key features of the SUV

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport gets adaptive LED headlamps along with LED tail lamps. There is also a presence of aluminium finish for roof rails along with 19-inch alloy wheels. The BMW X3 20d gets three-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with leather finishes and cruise control. Other important features of the car include dual-tone interior, gesture control, electrically adjustable driver seat, Park Assistant Plus, ambient lighting, TPMS, Harman Kardon, and music system.

Engine

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. The engine churns out maximum power of 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. An eight speed automatic transmission is available on the SUV. There is also a presence of xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Colours

Buyers get four attractive colours and that include Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, and Phytonic Blue.