BMW launches the 2023 BMW M340i in India, gets a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh

BMW has launched the updated version of the BMW M340i in India. The 2023 BMW M340i gets a price tag of Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The high-performance sedan gets a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor. However, from the core the BMW M340i remains the same as it retains the same 3.0-litre petrol engine that was offered in the outgoing edition.

The cosmetics upgrades on the BMW M340i include new headlights which integrate the LED DRLs. The sedan also gets new alloy wheels along with sharp kidney grille and is longer by 4mm than its previous generation. In short, the sports sedan now appears more muscular and meaner than before.

The M340i offers a curved display that integrates the digital instrument cluster along with an infotainment screen. The digital instrument cluster is 12.3-inches while the infotainment screen is 14.9 inches.

Speaking about the engine of the 2023 BMW M340i, the sedan gets a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder unit churns out 369 bhp power along with a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The engine offers a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain which provides 11 bhp boost. The outgoing model of M380i offered 387hp power and 500Nm torque.

In terms of acceleration, the 2023 BMW M340i can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the car is 250kmph. The company’s all-wheel drive technology i.e. BMW xDrive is also present in the sedan. In terms of performance, the facelifted sedan offers upgrades in the form of M Sport brakes, M-specific suspension, an M Sport differential, and an M Sport exhaust.

The deliveries of the sedan will start from January 2023.