BMW launches 2023 BMW 7 series along with i7 electric in India

BMW has launched two new cars in India. The new cars include 2023 BMW 740i M Sport and the i7 xDrive60 electric. Both the cars have been launched at the Joytown festival at Mumbai. While the BMW 740i M Sport is offered in petrol as well as in diesel, the i7 xDrive60 is an all-electric vehicle. The deliveries of both the cars will start from March.

We have described about both the cars in details below.

BMW 740i M Sport

The sedan is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that offers 376 bhp of power and a peak torque of 520 Nm. The engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and offers a top speed of 250 km/h. In terms of acceleration, the sedan can go from 0-100 km/h in a matter of just 5.4 seconds. The BMW 740i M Sport is offered in petrol as well as diesel variants. While the petrol variant has been already introduced, the diesel variant will be launched later.

The BMW 7 series offers 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The sedan also gets a massive 31.3-inch 8K screen that is mounted on the roof. The rear door handles also get 5.5-inch touchscreens. The BMW 740i M Sport costs Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW i7 xDrive60

The i7 xDrive60 is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack that is connected with two electric motors. While the peak power of the xDrive60 is 536 BHP, the maximum torque that can be generated by the EV is 744 Nm. The electric car takes just 4.7 seconds to reach from 0-100 kmph. The top speed of the car is 239 km/hr.

When it comes to range, the BMW i7 xDrive60 offers a range of 625 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged with regular chargers as well as with fast chargers. A 11kW AC charger takes just 10.5 hours to charge the battery. The 22 kW AC charger can fully charge it in 5 hours. On the other hand, a 195 kW DC charger can offer 170 km of range in 10 minutes of charge.

In terms of price, the BMW i7 xDrive60 costs Rs 1.95 crore.